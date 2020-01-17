DAPS Coin Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. During the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. DAPS Coin has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and $16,560.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAPS Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitmart, Bitbox, SWFT and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00036712 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.35 or 0.05817358 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00026600 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00035280 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00128071 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001212 BTC.

About DAPS Coin

DAPS is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com . The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitmart, STEX, SWFT, txbit.io and Bitbox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

