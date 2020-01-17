DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $15.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.16 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned DASAN Zhone Solutions an industry rank of 120 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

DZSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum set a $16.00 price target on DASAN Zhone Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions stock opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.96 million, a P/E ratio of 51.55 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.20.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). DASAN Zhone Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 million. Equities research analysts forecast that DASAN Zhone Solutions will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DASAN Zhone Solutions news, COO Philip Yim purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Il Yung Kim purchased 12,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $94,722.98. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,722.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 771.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions in the third quarter worth $27,000. Sepio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions in the third quarter worth $94,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions in the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 36.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. 22.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Company Profile

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

