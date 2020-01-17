DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $12.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.04. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $13.49.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBVT. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 219.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,609,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,560 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,601,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 417,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 245,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,871,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,823,000 after acquiring an additional 57,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

