DDKoin (DDK) Market Cap Hits $4.35 Million

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 17th. Over the last seven days, DDKoin has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.54 or 0.00028460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Simex and DOBI Exchange. DDKoin has a market capitalization of $4.35 million and $65,493.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.57 or 0.03194267 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011222 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00201189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00030201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00130676 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial

DDKoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex and DOBI Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

