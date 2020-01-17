DeepOnion Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,284.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $1,284.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007632 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003698 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00025380 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00042152 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinExchange, BiteBTC, Crex24, RightBTC, Trade Satoshi, Coindeal, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

