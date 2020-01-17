Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 250.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 19,278 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 649,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $20,723,000. Finally, Brightworth lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.7% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 35,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.38, for a total transaction of $879,903.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at $8,522,840.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James M. Field sold 12,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,274,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,858 shares in the company, valued at $20,494,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,228 shares of company stock worth $26,934,906 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Deere & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 price target on Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.79.

DE traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.69. 35,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,555. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.13. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $132.68 and a 1 year high of $180.48.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 8.29%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

