Delphi Technologies PLC to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:DLPH)

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Delphi Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.05.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 52.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DLPH. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.15.

Shares of DLPH stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.23. 1,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,609. Delphi Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $26.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.89 million, a PE ratio of 2.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLPH. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Delphi Technologies by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Delphi Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 91,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Delphi Technologies by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Delphi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Delphi Technologies by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

