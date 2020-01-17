Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Shares of DAL opened at $61.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.80. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $46.84 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $1,740,081.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,643,610.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $65.00 target price on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.41.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

