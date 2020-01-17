DeltaShares S&P EM 100 & Managed Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DMRE) Shares Down 1.2%

DeltaShares S&P EM 100 & Managed Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DMRE) shares fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $52.96 and last traded at $52.96, 93 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.62.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.66.

