Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Stock Price Up 10.6%

Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG)’s stock price rose 10.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.15, approximately 650,082 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 476% from the average daily volume of 112,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Destination XL Group had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $106.58 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Lionel F. Conacher bought 42,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 117,446 shares in the company, valued at $139,760.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Seymour Holtzman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,417,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,830,999.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 107,516 shares of company stock valued at $128,614 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Destination XL Group stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,005,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,461 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.02% of Destination XL Group worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 62.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Destination XL Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXLG)

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

