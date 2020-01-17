Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) PT Set at €6.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) received a €6.00 ($6.98) target price from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 21.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €5.50 ($6.40) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group set a €6.60 ($7.67) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €7.10 ($8.26) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.31 ($7.33).

Shares of DBK traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €7.61 ($8.84). 9,134,865 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €6.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of €6.87. Deutsche Bank has a one year low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a one year high of €18.49 ($21.50).

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

