Deutsche Bank Reiterates €580.00 Price Target for Kering (EPA:KER)

Deutsche Bank set a €580.00 ($674.42) price target on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €700.00 ($813.95) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €608.00 ($706.98) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group set a €645.00 ($750.00) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €630.00 ($732.56) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €480.00 ($558.14) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Kering has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €587.71 ($683.39).

Kering stock traded up €5.10 ($5.93) during trading on Thursday, reaching €610.20 ($709.53). The stock had a trading volume of 238,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,612. Kering has a 52-week low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 52-week high of €417.40 ($485.35). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €573.24 and a 200 day moving average price of €506.79.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

