Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €20.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.80 ($17.21) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.30 ($16.63) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America set a €12.20 ($14.19) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €20.25 ($23.55) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €17.47 ($20.31).

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €15.33 ($17.82) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €16.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is €15.37. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a 52-week high of €23.66 ($27.51). The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion and a PE ratio of 5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

