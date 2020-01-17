Devery Market Cap Reaches $114,601.00 (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 17th. In the last seven days, Devery has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. Devery has a total market cap of $114,601.00 and $36.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Devery token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and DDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $296.08 or 0.03358082 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011342 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00198606 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030298 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00128124 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Devery Profile

Devery’s genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,917,195 tokens. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official website is devery.io

Buying and Selling Devery

Devery can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

