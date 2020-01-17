DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives $209.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $209.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DexCom from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on DexCom from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Get DexCom alerts:

NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,992. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.26. DexCom has a twelve month low of $107.44 and a twelve month high of $242.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 769.30 and a beta of 0.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.45. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $396.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DexCom will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.62, for a total value of $1,383,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 5,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.42, for a total value of $1,238,349.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,136 shares of company stock worth $10,638,149. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 359.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,456,834 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $817,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268,926 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $194,992,000 after buying an additional 61,506 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1,781.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,107,735 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $165,983,000 after buying an additional 1,048,855 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,056,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $158,269,000 after buying an additional 18,247 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 556,521 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $83,388,000 after buying an additional 16,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.