Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Shares Up 0.1%

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.64 and last traded at $41.54, approximately 1,917 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 4,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.49.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.17.

About Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit