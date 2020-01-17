Diagnos (CVE:ADK) Shares Up 2.5%

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

Diagnos Inc (CVE:ADK) shot up 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, 122,214 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 239% from the average session volume of 36,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a market cap of $8.54 million and a P/E ratio of -1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,230.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Diagnos (CVE:ADK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.08 million for the quarter.

Diagnos Company Profile (CVE:ADK)

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, and the United States. It offers image analysis services through Computer Assisted Retinal Analysis, a software tool that assists health specialists in the detection of diabetic retinopathy.

