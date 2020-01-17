Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $138.40

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $138.40 and traded as high as $143.02. Diamond Hill Investment Group shares last traded at $142.16, with a volume of 395 shares.

DHIL has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

The company has a market cap of $488.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.42.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.59 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.29%.

In related news, CEO Heather E. Brilliant acquired 600 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,746. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Heather E. Brilliant acquired 500 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.25 per share, with a total value of $71,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,219 shares in the company, valued at $3,160,652.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $512,525. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,573,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

