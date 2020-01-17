Digital Insurance Token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.00 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 17th. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $568,750.00 and $6.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.81 or 0.00753992 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005118 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001409 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001622 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

Digital Insurance Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

