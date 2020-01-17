DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $141.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $132.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.68 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.42 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Argus cut their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, William Blair raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.31.

DLR traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.44. 1,321,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.10. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $102.60 and a 1 year high of $136.32.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.47 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.45%.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total transaction of $46,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $1,931,244.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,244.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1,160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

