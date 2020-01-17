DigixDAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $55.53 Million (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 17th. One DigixDAO token can now be bought for $27.76 or 0.00311229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including AirSwap, Liqui, IDEX and Radar Relay. During the last week, DigixDAO has traded up 38.4% against the U.S. dollar. DigixDAO has a total market cap of $55.53 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $284.25 or 0.03185556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00202773 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00016320 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00030120 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00131201 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DigixDAO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global . DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

DigixDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Huobi, Binance, IDEX, Livecoin, HitBTC, Bitbns, Cobinhood, Radar Relay, AirSwap, Liqui, Gate.io, OKEx and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

