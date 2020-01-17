Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank cut shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has $90.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, December 30th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.00.
NYSE DIN opened at $88.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.42. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $68.02 and a 12-month high of $104.00.
In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $26,394.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,876. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 5,806 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $493,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at $6,880,000. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 4.4% in the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,636,000 after buying an additional 22,496 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 8.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 121.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter.
About Dine Brands Global
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
