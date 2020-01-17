Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank cut shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has $90.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, December 30th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

NYSE DIN opened at $88.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.42. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $68.02 and a 12-month high of $104.00.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.13 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $26,394.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,876. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 5,806 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $493,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at $6,880,000. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 4.4% in the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,636,000 after buying an additional 22,496 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 8.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 121.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.