Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Holdings Cut by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC lowered its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,119 shares during the period. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares accounts for about 1.7% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 79.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1,339.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 63,949 shares during the period. Finally, SP Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 11.7% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 84,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TNA traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.49. The stock had a trading volume of 61,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,827. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.44. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $48.25 and a 1-year high of $77.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1496 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

