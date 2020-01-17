Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 27.3% annually over the last three years. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a payout ratio of 1,500.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.1%.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Shares of DHC stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $8.60. 358,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,564. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.54. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on DHC. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.