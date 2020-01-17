Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.40 Million

Brokerages forecast that Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) will post sales of $83.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dmc Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $84.80 million. Dmc Global reported sales of $90.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dmc Global will report full year sales of $389.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $383.18 million to $396.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $414.60 million, with estimates ranging from $401.70 million to $427.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dmc Global.

Get Dmc Global alerts:

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $100.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.63 million. Dmc Global had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Dmc Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

BOOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Sidoti set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dmc Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Dmc Global from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Dmc Global during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Dmc Global by 51.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Dmc Global during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Dmc Global during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Dmc Global during the second quarter valued at about $165,000.

Dmc Global stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.02. 181,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,418. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $643.11 million, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.75. Dmc Global has a 1-year low of $33.84 and a 1-year high of $76.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Dmc Global’s payout ratio is 24.15%.

Dmc Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dmc Global (BOOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dmc Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dmc Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.