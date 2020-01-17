Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Docusign by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Docusign by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Docusign by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Docusign by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 450,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,386,000 after purchasing an additional 167,837 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Docusign in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,630,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Docusign alerts:

Shares of Docusign stock opened at $73.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.66. Docusign Inc has a 12 month low of $42.22 and a 12 month high of $77.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $249.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.40 million. The company’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley cut Docusign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on Docusign from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Docusign from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Docusign in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 722,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $54,559,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,797. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $133,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 497,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,196,281.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,585,805 shares of company stock valued at $119,025,392 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.