Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 313.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Argus raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $948,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.16. 674,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $68.03 and a twelve month high of $83.93. The company has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.75.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.9175 per share. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.62%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

