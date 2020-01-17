Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Position Lessened by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.12% of Dover worth $20,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Dover by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $456,106.40. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total value of $1,428,531.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 356,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,478,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,210 shares of company stock worth $2,712,287 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,073. Dover Corp has a 52 week low of $77.41 and a 52 week high of $119.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. Dover had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dover from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dover from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.