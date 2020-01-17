DPRating Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 17th. One DPRating token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BCEX, Gate.io and UEX. DPRating has a market capitalization of $356,778.00 and approximately $36,658.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DPRating has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DPRating alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $284.57 or 0.03194267 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011222 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00201189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00030201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00130676 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DPRating Token Profile

DPRating’s total supply is 9,798,563,164 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,031,479 tokens. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating . DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating

Buying and Selling DPRating

DPRating can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BCEX, UEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DPRating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DPRating and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.