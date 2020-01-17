DraftCoin (DFT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.00

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One DraftCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Coindeal. In the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. DraftCoin has a market cap of $35,807.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin Coin Profile

DFT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com . DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here

DraftCoin Coin Trading

DraftCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Coindeal. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DraftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DraftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

