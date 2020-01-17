Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DPM. M Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. National Bank Financial set a C$7.75 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Beacon Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.15.

DPM opened at C$5.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.97. Dundee Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$3.50 and a twelve month high of C$6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$125.29 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total transaction of C$144,000.00. Also, Director Jeremy Kinsman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.72, for a total transaction of C$51,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$128,700. Insiders have sold 299,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,670 over the last 90 days.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

