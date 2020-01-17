Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust (LON:DNE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $353.44

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Plc (LON:DNE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $353.44 and traded as high as $375.20. Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust shares last traded at $374.00, with a volume of 1,368 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 364.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 353.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.21 million and a P/E ratio of 12.30.

About Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust (LON:DNE)

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company specializes in the provision of private equity finance. The Company’s objective is to target a rate of return on equity of approximately 8% per annum over the long-term. The Company aims to achieve its investment objective by investing principally in private equity funds.

