DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,250,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 17,970,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of DXC opened at $35.34 on Friday. DXC Technology has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $69.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.06). DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 531,520.0% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 26,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 26,576 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 276.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 346.3% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 63.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

DXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.79.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

