Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Ebix in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded Ebix from a f rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. S&P Equity Research lowered their price target on Ebix from $34.59 to $32.92 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ebix from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.97.

NASDAQ:EBIX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.16. The company had a trading volume of 263,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,167. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.97. Ebix has a one year low of $31.06 and a one year high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.41). Ebix had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Ebix news, Director Hans Ueli Keller bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $32,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,161.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBIX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Ebix by 228.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Ebix by 265.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ebix during the second quarter worth $201,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ebix during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ebix in the third quarter valued at about $311,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

