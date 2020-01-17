Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Ecolab by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, January 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.17.

Shares of ECL opened at $193.00 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.24 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.88. The company has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

