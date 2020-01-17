eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its price target upped by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks to $200.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 115.80% from the stock’s current price.

EHTH has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of eHealth to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $111.00 price objective on shares of eHealth and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $90.00 price objective on shares of eHealth and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.45.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $92.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 147.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. eHealth has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $112.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.98.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.74 million. eHealth had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that eHealth will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $104,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 463.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,431,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the period.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

