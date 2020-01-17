Electra (ECA) Market Capitalization Tops $4.87 Million

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One Electra coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, Electra has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electra has a total market cap of $4.87 million and approximately $777.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electra alerts:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Electra

Electra is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,514,884,304 coins and its circulating supply is 28,647,727,751 coins. The official website for Electra is electraproject.org . Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA . The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Fatbtc, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, CoinBene, Cryptopia and CoinFalcon. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.