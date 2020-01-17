Elementeum Market Capitalization Tops $29,355.00 (ELET)

Elementeum (CURRENCY:ELET) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Elementeum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and Altilly. In the last week, Elementeum has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Elementeum has a total market cap of $29,355.00 and $345.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elementeum alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $268.20 or 0.03018731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011285 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00198931 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00029859 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00129932 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Elementeum

Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,936,920 tokens. The official website for Elementeum is www.etherlegends.com . Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Elementeum

Elementeum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Altilly. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elementeum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elementeum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elementeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elementeum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elementeum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.