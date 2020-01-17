Elliot Coin (ELLI) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Elliot Coin (CURRENCY:ELLI) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 17th. One Elliot Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Elliot Coin has traded 104.8% higher against the US dollar. Elliot Coin has a total market capitalization of $3,986.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Elliot Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000248 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000115 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin Profile

ELLI is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2018. Elliot Coin’s total supply is 27,028,711 coins and its circulating supply is 26,414,007 coins. The official website for Elliot Coin is elliotproject.org . Elliot Coin’s official Twitter account is @CoinElliot

Buying and Selling Elliot Coin

Elliot Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elliot Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elliot Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elliot Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

