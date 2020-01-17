Elrond (ERD) Price Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. During the last week, Elrond has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. Elrond has a market cap of $14.13 million and $3.14 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Dcoin, Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $301.70 or 0.03405708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00197442 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00030484 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00127618 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond’s launch date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,480,557,005 tokens. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Binance DEX, Dcoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

