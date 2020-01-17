ELTCOIN Market Cap Tops $9,287.00 (ELTCOIN)

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. ELTCOIN has a total market capitalization of $9,287.00 and $804.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELTCOIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and IDEX. In the last seven days, ELTCOIN has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.36 or 0.03195367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011201 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00203118 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00030469 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00132627 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN launched on October 12th, 2017. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELTCOIN is www.eltcoin.tech . The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN

Buying and Selling ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELTCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELTCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

