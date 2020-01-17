Emercoin Trading Up 13.5% This Week (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 17th. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $3.52 million and approximately $8,642.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0780 or 0.00000876 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, Crex24 and Tux Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000139 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 45,052,915 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, xBTCe, CoinExchange, Upbit, Crex24, Bittrex, Tux Exchange, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

