Encana (NYSE:ECA) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $6.20 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

ECA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encana from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Encana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Encana from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. CIBC lowered Encana from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Encana from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Encana presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.28.

ECA traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $4.09. The company had a trading volume of 20,124,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,603,703. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.44. Encana has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.04.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Encana had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Analysts forecast that Encana will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Encana’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

In other Encana news, CFO Corey Douglas Code purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 62,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,728.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 79,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $4,251,660.00. Insiders have bought 47,300 shares of company stock worth $193,080 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encana by 318.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 606,969 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encana by 38.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 31,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Encana by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,892,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,709,000 after purchasing an additional 20,843 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encana by 31.0% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encana by 31.0% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

About Encana

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

