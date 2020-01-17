Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) PT Raised to at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from to in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EHC. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Encompass Health from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.71.

Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit