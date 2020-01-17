Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) PT Raised to at Jefferies Financial Group

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from to in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EHC. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Encompass Health from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.71.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.