Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $5.50 price objective on Endurance International Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endurance International Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Endurance International Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Endurance International Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of Endurance International Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.15. 232,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,558. The company has a market capitalization of $755.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.67 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.02, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Endurance International Group has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $8.53.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.51 million. Endurance International Group had a positive return on equity of 13.20% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Endurance International Group will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Endurance International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 18,661 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Endurance International Group in the third quarter worth about $618,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Endurance International Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,896,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,105,000 after purchasing an additional 197,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Endurance International Group by 38.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 22,651 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

