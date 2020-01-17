Engagement Token Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (ENGT)

Engagement Token (CURRENCY:ENGT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Engagement Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, HitBTC and Tidex. Engagement Token has a market capitalization of $37,088.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Engagement Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Engagement Token has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.20 or 0.03018731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011285 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00198931 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00029859 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00129932 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Engagement Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 415,256,071 tokens. The Reddit community for Engagement Token is /r/EngagementToken . Engagement Token’s official website is engagementtoken.com . Engagement Token’s official Twitter account is @EGT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Engagement Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Exrates and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Engagement Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Engagement Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Engagement Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

