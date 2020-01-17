Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Analysts predict that Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. Entegris posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Entegris.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.09 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENTG. Deutsche Bank lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Entegris to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Citigroup set a $50.00 price objective on Entegris and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Entegris from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.23. 1,514,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average is $45.76. Entegris has a one year low of $29.13 and a one year high of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.93%.

In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 14,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $698,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Entegris by 17.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,388,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $611,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,166 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the third quarter worth approximately $100,740,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Entegris by 98.4% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,967,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,576,000 after purchasing an additional 975,695 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Entegris by 51.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,467,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,098,000 after purchasing an additional 833,811 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 93.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,320,000 after purchasing an additional 795,790 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entegris (ENTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.