Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Trading Up 5.7%

Envela Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) was up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.57, approximately 219,781 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 209% from the average daily volume of 71,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Envela from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.
Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.86 million during the quarter.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Envela stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Envela Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Envela at the end of the most recent reporting period.
About Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)
Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.
