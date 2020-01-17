Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Trading Up 5.7%

Envela Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) was up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.57, approximately 219,781 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 209% from the average daily volume of 71,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Envela from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.86 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Allison M. Destefano purchased 21,739 shares of Envela stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $31,738.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,996.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders acquired a total of 23,739 shares of company stock worth $34,679 in the last quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Envela stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Envela Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Envela at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

