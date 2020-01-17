EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,886 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 100.1% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 12,253,340 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,141,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128,570 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 62.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,288 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 3,848.3% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 59,462 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 57,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 92.1% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.63. 1,689,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,503,745. EOG Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $64.33 and a 1-year high of $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.04.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on EOG Resources to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.63.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

