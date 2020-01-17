EPR Properties to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.22 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for EPR Properties in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.22 per share for the year. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of EPR Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.43.

NYSE EPR traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.80. 7,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.56. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.44. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $67.32 and a 1-year high of $80.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 73.77%.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $141,700.00. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,790.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 46.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 13,823 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in EPR Properties by 3.3% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 2.7% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in EPR Properties by 2.0% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 803.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 16,872 shares during the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

